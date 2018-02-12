Kathy Griffin Walks First Red Carpet Since Trump Mask Scandal: 'Feels Great to Be Back'

Kathy Griffin is back on the Hollywood scene.

On Sunday, Griffin, 57, made her first red carpet appearance since sparking outrage for posing with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand last May.

The comedian was all smiles while attending the 2018 Writers Guild Awards’ Los Angeles Ceremony in Beverly Hills.

“Feels great to be back,” she captioned an Instagram from the evening.

Christopher Polk/Getty

Griffin — who, in the wake of the scandal, was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper for 10 years — recently opened up about her next steps in a cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that she’s been reaching out to anyone who might help and spends her days writing, making videos and working on new stand-up material.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin Dined with Kris Jenner the Day Her Decapitated Trump Mask Photo Was Released

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“I mean, I do normal stuff, like see my mom and play with my puppies,” she said. “But my mind is always focused on the best way to move forward.”

“The minute I do something that makes money, they will all love me again,” she said. “When I’m dead, I’ll be a legend. But not now.”