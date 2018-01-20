Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Not Welcome' at the Women's March -- but She Still Supports It

Explaining why she wouldn’t be one of the celebrities who joined millions of women (and men) across the world for a second year of the Women’s March this weekend, Kathy Griffin claimed her presence was “not welcome.”

“So, yeah, after all these months, I’m still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!!” she wrote on social media Saturday.

Although the comedian did not go into details about her claim, she shared her message alongside a black-and-white version of her infamous photo holding a mask of Donald Trump’s bloodied head, which seemed to imply the controversial photo was the reason she felt she wasn’t welcome.

So, yeah, after all these months, I’m still not welcome at #WomensMarch2018 etc. (For now). But I support you!!! pic.twitter.com/IMlRx1PmUV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2018

RELATED: Rise Up! Adele Marches with Jennifer Lawrence as Celebs Take to the Streets for Women’s Marches

Although Griffin initially apologized for the photo, she walked back on those comments during an interview with BBC World News program HardTalk in November when she said wasn’t sorry for sharing the photo.

“I’m not sorry. I take the apology back 1,000 percent,” Griffin said. “The reason I made the apology is when the image went out, I thought people would just think, ‘That’s Kathy doing another shocking image.’ ”

“I’ve done many throughout my entire career, and I’ve done many shocking things,” she added. “When I won my first Emmy I said, ‘Suck it, Jesus, because this award is my God now!’ And you know, the conservatives took ads out it the papers. That’s what they like to spend their time and money on. So yes, I knew what I was doing.”

Griffin went on to explain that she felt motivated to apologize originally when “good friend” Rosie O’Donnell — whom Griffin called “the preeminent expert of being trolled by this fool, ‘the Accidental President’ ” — likened the photo to Daniel Pearl, the American journalist who was beheaded in Pakistan.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“She said, ‘What if Daniel Pearl’s mother saw this?’ ” Griffin recalled. “When she said that, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’ve never apologized for a joke. I get it.”

After the image went viral, Griffin claimed she received hate mail and death threats from Trump supporters and was put under federal investigation for two months (she remains on the no-fly list and has been detained at every airport she’s flown to since, she says). Some of her tour dates of were canceled, and she was fired from her gig co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show (which she had for nearly 10 years). Griffin also lost high-profile friends, including CNN’s Anderson Cooper.