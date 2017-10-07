Kathy Griffin's Neighbor Files for His Own Restraining Order Against the Actress After Verbal Altercation

Kathy Griffin‘s battle with her neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger, isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mezger has filed for his own restraining order against the comedian, two weeks after she filed one against him following a verbal altercation in which he allegedly called her a series of sexist and homophobic slurs and profanities.

Mezger reportedly filed for the order on Wednesday in Santa Monica, and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

Of the filing, a spokesperson for KB Home tells PEOPLE the issue is “a personal matter between neighbors” and that the company will not be commenting further.

Mezger has been CEO and chairman of KB Home, a large publicly traded company known for its energy and water efficient homebuilding, since 2006 and has worked there since 1993. Mezger and his wife, Sandra, live in a gated community of Los Angeles next to Griffin and her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick.

“Ms. Griffin (and/or cohabitant Randy Bick) has admitted to making audio (and video) recordings of private conversations on my property over the past 15 months,” Mezger states in his restraining order filing. “In addition, Griffin (and/or Bick) have aimed an outdoor video-recording device at areas including a Jacuzzi where my young grandchildren sometimes play,” he says along with a photo of the specific outdoor camera.

In addition, Mezger claims he and his wife “have been forced to virtually abandon outdoor activities on our property.”

“We have also been forced to keep the windows that face the Griffin-Bick residence closed with the blinds drawn at all times, to reduce the chance of becoming the unwilling subject of further illegal recordings,” he states.

And concludes, “Ms. Griffin and Mr. Bick have completely deprived my family and me of the use of our yard, and have essentially rendered living in our home intolerable.”

Mezger’s TRO was granted by a judge until Oct. 10, when a hearing on the matter is scheduled. Griffin must stay 20 yards away from Mezger and his family.

The reported incident between Griffin and Mezger took place on Sept. 16. The Huffington Post released audio taken from security cameras in which Mezger allegedly verbally attacked Griffin and Bick after the couple called the Los Angeles Police Department to complain about noise coming from Mezger’s home. (Bick told the Huffington Post that they called after “hours” of excessive noise at Mezger’s residence.)

In the explicit recording, Mezger can be heard screaming profanities, calling Griffin a “f—ing bald d—e” whom President Donald Trump “kind of put the heat on.” (Griffin, 56, shaved her head over the summer in support for her sister, Joyce, who was battling cancer. Joyce died on Sept. 14. In May, Griffin sparked nationwide outrage after posing with a replica of Trump’s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.)

Mezger continued his rant by saying, “Let’s declare war, a—hole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you b—. ” He also referred to Griffin as a “f—ing c—.”

In regards to the recording, a spokesperson for KB Home told PEOPLE that it “appears to have been edited and should be viewed in that context,” though “having said that, Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper and the language he used.”

“It does not reflect who he is or what he believes and he has apologized to Ms. Griffin in writing for using that language,” said the spokesperson.

“Though Mr. Mezger does not believe there is any excuse for the language he used, the incident that led to his losing his temper was the result of the culmination of a series of unneighborly actions taken by Ms. Griffin and her boyfriend,” continued the spokesperson. “The most recent was when they called police to complain about the noise his 4, 5 and 6 year old grandchildren were making while playing in his pool in the early evening [on Sept. 16]. They were not screaming, they were just playing, with their mother and grandmother supervising. The arrival of police upset the children because they thought they had done something wrong and caused them to be emotional, as well as upsetting the mother and grandmother. The police took no action relating to the noise or anything else. Over the past year or so, Ms. Griffin or her boyfriend have called the police and HOA security to the Mezger home between 7 and 10 times, and in each case the complaints were dismissed with no further action required.”

KB Home cut Mezger’s annual bonus by 25 percent after the recording surfaced.