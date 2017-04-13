Kathy Griffin Goes Topless in Poolside Photo — But She Doesn’t Ditch the Louboutins!

Kathy Griffin is embracing her birthday suit.

The standup comedian took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a photo of herself basking in the sunshine — topless.

“I c the kidz doin these kinda pics, so…” Griffin, 56, quipped on Twitter in addition to the photo of herself cupping her nude chest, staring upward into the sky and standing in front of her infinity pool set in front of the luscious, green hillside.

But although she went naked on top, she didn’t ditch all of her clothing: Griffin sported black skinny jeans and black Christian Louboutin heels for the photo.

She added the hashtags, “#red #hair #pale #ass #jeans #louboutins #boobs #standupcomedy #fierce #fire #dope #workout #fitness.”

The funny woman is one of numerous women in Hollywood who have ditched their bras for a topless photo op, including Kim Kardashian West, model Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, and Christina Aguilera.

In October, PEOPLE caught up with Griffin at her “grand but comfortable” $10.5 million Bel Air retreat.

“I really wanted it to feel like one of the beautiful hotels I’ve stayed at,” she told PEOPLE about her mansion. “It’s a very grand house,” she added. “But having big parties for 400 people isn’t my thing anymore. Now I’m not opposed to a taco or a pizza party.”

And as part of her fitness routine to keep up her “bangin’ bikini bod,” Griffin swims laps in her infinity pool every day.