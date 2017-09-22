Kathy Griffin Files for Restraining Order Against Neighbor After Verbal Altercation with the KB Home CEO

Kathy Griffin has filed for a restraining order against her neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger, following a verbal altercation that occurred over the weekend.

According to The Blast, the 56-year-old comedian filed the request against Mezger and his wife, Sandra, in Los Angeles County Court on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Huffington Post released audio of the reported incident — which was taken from security footage — that happened on Saturday, in which Mezger allegedly verbally attacks Griffin and her boyfriend, Randy Bick, after the couple had made a complaint to the Los Angeles Police Department about the noise coming from Mezger’s home.

In the explicit audio, Mezger can be heard screaming profanities, calling Griffin a “f—– bald d–e “whom President Donald Trump “kind of put the heat on.” (Griffin shaved her head over the summer in support for her sister, Joyce, who was battling cancer. Joyce Griffin died last week.)

Mezger continued his rant by saying, “Let’s declare war, a—–e, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you b—-.’ ” He also referred to Griffin as a “f—— c—.”

Bick told HuffPost that he called in a complaint to the LAPD late Saturday after “hours” of excessive noise at Mezger’s residence.

“Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother,” a KB Home spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

KB Home is the sixth largest publicly traded company and is known for its energy and water efficient homebuilding. Mezger has been with the company since 1993. According to The Wall Street Journal, KB Home said it will cut Mezger’s annual bonus by 25 percent following the surfaced recording.