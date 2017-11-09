Kathy Griffin Fainted Onstage at the End of Dublin Performance

Kathy Griffin took a tumble at the end of a performance in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday night.
The stand-up comedian was nearing the end of her Laugh Your Head Off world tour engagement at Dublin’s Vicar Street theater when she fainted onstage. Griffin confirmed the event and explained in a video shared on her Twitter feed.
“I fainted at the end of my show. I’m embarrassed more than anything,” she begins.
She then went on to explain exactly what happened. “Anyway I’m in Dublin, just leaving the show,” she says, “And I had one more story. I had five more minutes. I had gone for almost two and a half hours.”
Griffin then went on to reference daytime talk show host Wendy Williams’ own on-air fainting spell on Halloween, saying, “This one’s for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl down moment.”
The comedian concluded by thanking her audience for their support. “The audience was fantastic. Thank you for being forgiving and understanding, and I promise to be upright the entire show next time,” she said.
Griffin’s world tour continues Friday in London.