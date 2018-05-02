Kathy Griffin on the Possibility of Anderson Cooper Ever Apologizing to Her: 'He's Not That Guy'

Kathy Griffin doesn’t expect to ever receive an apology from her former on-camera BFF, Anderson Cooper.

After the comedienne posed in a photo shoot with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand in May 2017, she faced a tidal wave of backlash — including from Cooper, who tweeted, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Since the photo went viral, Griffin, 57, and Cooper, 50, who together co-hosted CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast for 10 years, are no longer friends.

“That one just hurt. I don’t even have a joke. When he turned on me, I didn’t even hear from him for two months,” Griffin told Wendy Williams on Wednesday’s The Wendy Williams Show.

“He did a tweet right away calling me disgusting,” she said.

“I didn’t hear from him for two months and I thought, ‘Oh, okay, I guess I’m off the list,’ ” said Griffin.

When Williams asked if Griffin would accept an apology from Anderson if it were extended, she said, “He’s not that kind of guy. He and Jeff Zucker, who run CNN, they’re not cut from that cloth,” and added about the possibility of him apologizing, “He’s not that guy.”

The night that Griffin found out the photo went viral, she was in the company of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner and actress Melanie Griffith.

“We had planned the dinner for about a month or so but I thought, what a perfect couple of gals to kind of like talk me through that night because I was a wreck. I was laughing, crying, trying to figure things out. And I thought, well, Kris Jenner’s been through everything. And she’s eating and she’s like, ‘Apologize, just apologize. Our family does it all the time,’ ” Griffin recalled to Williams.

“Melanie goes, ‘You should’ve done Mike Pence!’ I mean, she was the opposite, you know what I mean? It was the yin and the yang, but they helped me get through what was a tough couple days,” said Griffin.

Although Griffin initially issued an apology over the photo, she rescinded her statement this past fall.

“I’m not sorry. I take the apology back 1,000 percent,” Griffin told BBC World News program HardTalk.

“The reason I made the apology is when the image went out, I thought people would just think, ‘That’s Kathy doing another shocking image.’ I’ve done many throughout my entire career, and I’ve done many shocking things. When I won my first Emmy I said, ‘Suck it, Jesus, because this award is my God now!’ And you know, the conservatives took ads out it the papers. That’s what they like to spend their time and money on. So yes, I knew what I was doing,” she shared.