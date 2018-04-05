Kathryn Dennis Gets Into Screaming Match with Thomas Ravenel's Girlfriend on Southern Charm Premiere

Kathryn Dennis has a bone to pick with ex Thomas Ravenel‘s new girlfriend.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the season 5 premiere of Southern Charm, in which Dennis, 25, goes head-to-head with Ashley Jacobs, who met Ravenel, 54, in May 2017 and relocated to Charleston a week later to be with him.

“I want you to know, you’ve crossed the line. And as a mother, f— you,” Dennis tells Jacobs in a screaming match as Ravenel looks on.

And this is not the only time Dennis and Jacobs will butt head,s as the trailer teased that the two women have at least two more verbal confrontations.

Dennis and Ravenel, who co-parent daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint Julien, 2½, have had their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship play out over two seasons before they officially called it quits in 2016.

Back in October 2017, former Southern Charm castmate and Ravenel’s former fling, Landon Clements, exclusively told PEOPLE that the father of two had been dating Jacobs.

“His girlfriend Ashley is a sweetheart, and we’ve become really good friends, and she’s moved to Charleston and is getting her nursing license to switch over,” Clements said.

Season 5 of Southern Charm premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.