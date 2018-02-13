Kathryn Dennis on Landon Clements Leaving Southern Charm: ‘She Was Not Asked Back’

Kathryn Dennis claims Landon Clements didn’t decide her own fate Southern Charm.

During an appearance on The Morning Breath on Monday, Dennis claimed that the decision for Clements to leave the show “was Bravo’s.”

“I think she tried to say, ‘Oh, I’m leaving the show,’ but no, she was not asked back,” Dennis added.

When asked if Dennis had spoken to the 36-year-old at all since she left the show, Dennis replied, “No, I don’t speak dolphin,” referencing a comment she had made about about the sound of Clements’ voice during a previous argument documented on the reality series.

“Just kidding,” she quickly added.

Last season, Clements found herself in a feud with Dennis after rumors of a romance between Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel and Clements spread in their social circle.

In early September, Clements shocked Southern Charm fans after announcing her exit from the Bravo series.

“I have decided to return to California where I will be pursuing my career in residential real estate. I recently renewed my license and am thrilled to join the team at CLIMB Real Estate. While I won’t be returning to Southern Charm, I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” she said in a statement.

Opening up to PEOPLE in October, Clements said that “it wasn’t really about filming or not filming, it was just what I wanted out of life.”

“I love real estate and the hospitality … That’s what I sort of wanted to get back into,” she continued. “I know that if I want to get to the next level of things, I really need to get to work and be with people who believe in me, and training with them all summer has helped me so much.”

“I’m excited to pursue other things and we have so much fun making the show, but you know, I was just ready to do some other stuff now,” she added.