Kathie Lee Gifford Fights Back Tears as She Performs Emotional Song Written in Honor of Late Husband Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the life of her late husband Frank with a touching song written in his honor.

More than two years after his death, the Today show co-host sang “He Saw Jesus” — a song she co-wrote with country musician Brett James — Thursday on the morning show program.

“I hope it brings hope to people,” she said prior to performing, according to Today.com. “So many people loved Frank. So many people still do. I wanted to honor his memory with it, but I also wanted it to do some good in the world.”

As Kathie Lee, 64, performed the heartfelt song, which was introduced by her co-host Hoda Kotb, she fought back tears singing the emotional lyrics, which detailed the day he passed away.

“He saw the heavens open, he saw the Father’s open arms and when you feel that kind of love, how could you stay?” sang Kathie Lee, who was married to Frank for 29 years before he passed. “When he saw Jesus, ’cause He Jesus and He took his breath away.”

“No I didn’t lose him, I know right where he is. ‘Cause he was never really mine, no he was always His,” Kathie Lee sang on the stage. “And though I miss his kisses, I can’t fill that empty space, it helps when I remember that sweet look on his face when he saw Jesus.”

Frank, the handsome, square-jawed New York Giants running back who went on to become a beloved sportscaster, died of natural causes Aug. 9, 2015 at the age of 84 in his Connecticut home.

Last August, Kathie Lee wrote a touching letter about her late husband and credited her faith to getting her through.

“I’ve gotten through this past year the way I’ve gotten through every day of my life: faithfully trusting God to do what God does, which is to show up, redeem and restore,” Gifford wrote in the open letter. “If you thought about it as ‘How am I ever going to get through this year?’ — well, God doesn’t promise you a year. He promises you a day at a time.”

All proceeds from “He Saw Jesus” — available on iTunes — will go to the international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse.