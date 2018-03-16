Kathie Lee Gifford is standing up for the “good men” amid the #MeToo movement.

The Today show host recently spoke with SiriusXM’s Michelle Collins for an episode of The Michelle Collins Show and discussed a culture of “male-bashing” that she believes is taking place in society

“Any good, decent, wonderful man’s welcome to be along for the ride, because I hate the male-bashing that’s going on in the world today,” said Gifford, 64. “There are a lot of wonderful men.”

“I hate this whole thing of, ‘I’m not going to be happy until there’s not a good man left standing.’ I hate that,” she continued.

When Collins said that she doesn’t “think anyone feels that way,” Gifford insisted, “I do.”

“Oh gosh, I sense it. I hate it, because there are a lot of great men, great men. And let’s celebrate them, let’s be grateful for them,” she continued.

“My daddy was one, my husband was one, my son is one,” said Gifford, who referenced her late father, her late husband Frank Gifford — he passed away in August 2015 — and her 27-year-old son, Cody Gifford. “And I hope to maybe someday meet another one,” said Gifford, who quipped, “As long as he’s got his own teeth.”

“Be a great human being! It’s not gender-specific. Be a great human being. And don’t use sex in an evil way,” she said, noting that “God intended it to be … beautiful.”

In the time since Gifford laid her late husband — to whom she was married for nearly 30 years — to rest nearly three years ago, she opened up about the possibility of once again making room in her heart for another man.

“Who doesn’t want to find love again? I think my probability is less, obviously,” she said Wednesday on Access Live. “Some men are afraid of strong women. I wouldn’t be interested in a man like that anyway.”

Her husband Frank, the New York Giants running back-turned-sportscaster, died of natural causes at the age of 84 in his Connecticut home.

From left: Cassidy Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford and Cody Gifford Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“Some men are afraid of living up to the mantle of Frank Gifford, and there’s no reason for that. Frank was just a flawed man like anybody else is. I didn’t know him as an eight-time Hall of Famer. He was my husband and he was my friend for four years before we fell in love,” said Gifford, who shared son Cody and daughter Cassidy, 24, with Frank.

“So if that’s part of God’s will for me, I’m certainly open to it,” she added. “I’m not out at singles bars. I’m not online.”