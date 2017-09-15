Kathie Lee Gifford on Loving Again: ‘I’m Open to Anything the Lord Has for Me’

To Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, age is truly just a number.

The Today hosts opened up to Prevention about living their best lives well into adulthood for Love Your Age Week, which airs next week on the morning show.

Gifford, 64, spoke about her mother Joan Epstein, who died Tuesday in her sleep. She praised her mother’s constantly upbeat attitude at age 87.

“She’s still the happiest human being you’ll ever meet,” Gifford told the magazine. “I call her every morning at 9 a.m., and I get her laughing within about 30 seconds. We mostly talk about her breakfast, which she lives for at this point. It’s always, always about sausage. I said, ‘Mom, that’s the way you spell joy, S-A-U-S-A-G-E.'”

The morning show host continued, “One day she surprised me: She had oatmeal and some fruit. I said, ‘Mom, that’s unbelievable.’ She said, ‘Well, it’s important to stay healthy while you’re dying.’ That’s my mom.”

Gifford also said her mother asked if she would be open to dating again, two years after husband Frank Gifford died in August 2015.

“She said, ‘Would you be open to love again?’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m open to anything the Lord has for me at this point in my life,’ ” Gifford shared.

Kotb, 53, has also learned a lot from her mother, who she watched run a marathon at age 60.

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Posts Photo of Daughter Haley Joy Meeting Kathie Lee Gifford

“I remember that because I watched her complete something that made me realize you can do anything at any age,” she said. “My mom is in her 80s, and she wears a two-piece bathing suit. There’s something about watching somebody live her best life and try new things. She’s always learning things. Because of her I don’t feel like the best parts are over, like, ‘Oh, sweetie, you’ve had your day.’ ”

Kotb became a first-time mom at age 52 to daughter Haley Joy.

When asked if age mattered, she said her adopted child has changed her view on growing old.

“A year and a half ago, I would have said it matters a lot, more than it does now,” she said. “But since Haley and [boyfriend] Joel, the idea of age doesn’t matter as much to me. I didn’t think those things were possible at this age. I feel like if you’re happier at 53 than you were at 43 and 33 and 23, there’s hope.”

Prevention‘s Love Your Age special issue hits newsstands Monday.