Future in Doubt: Katherine Heigl-Starrer Doubt Pulled from CBS Schedule

CBS has pulled Doubt off the schedule effective immediately, EW has learned.

The drama — which starred Grey’s Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl as a defense lawyer who falls for her charismatic, but possibly guilty, client (Steve Pasquale) — debuted to 5.31 million viewers and 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, below its time slot predecessor Code Black. The show dropped further in week 2 to 4.03 million viewers and 0.6 in the demo before CBS swiftly replaced it.

Next week, the network will rebroadcast an episode of Bull on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET, with Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders taking over the time slot on March 8 following the two-hour spring premiere of Survivor. The network had produced 13 episodes of the drama, but only two aired. It’s unclear if/when the show would ever return to the lineup, but moves like this usually spell doom for a series.

Doubt, which was redeveloped after failing to garner a pickup at the network last pilot season, marked Heigl’s return to primetime after her short-lived NBC series State of Affairs was canceled after one season.

Technically, no new series have officially been canceled this season, with networks trimming episode orders, like with ABC’s Notorious, or replacing them on the schedule, like with Doubt, or simply not picking up the traditional back nine episode order, like with Frequency and No Tomorrow on The CW.