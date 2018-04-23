Katherine Heigl Reunites with High School Girlfriends for 'Soul-Renewing' Weekend in Toronto

Katherine Heigl spent some quality time with old friends this weekend.

The actress, who is currently filming season 8 of USA Network’s Suits in Toronto, was joined by three of her high school girlfriends for what she called a “soul-renewing” long weekend.

“A few were missing and they were deeply missed, but I am so incredibly grateful to my girls that came!” she captioned a sweet slideshow of photos of the crew on Sunday. “It was a long trip for most of them and they had to brave customs, airports, flight delays, city traffic and leaving their families just to spend a couple of days with me in Toronto.”

“There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like spending time with women who know the depths of your soul and love you anyway!” she continued. “Some of us have stayed in touch these last 20 something years and some of us have raced off on our paths post high school and lost contact but we have all recently reconnected and the weirdest most beautiful part of that reconnection is how the love, laughter, loyalty, trust and sacredness of what we started 20 years ago hasn’t changed a bit! Maybe we have…just a little…but our sisterhood remains beautifully, profoundly intact and I could not be more inspired by or grateful for these extraordinary women! This quote by Brené Brown means more to me now than ever! ‘Connection is the energy that is created between people when they feel seen, heard and valued. When they can give and receive without judgement.’ ”

“Thank you for making me feel seen and heard and valued without judgement,” she added. “I love you guys, always forever. Near and far, close and together!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

USA Network announced in January that the 39-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum had joined Suits as a series regular. She will play Samantha Wheeler, “a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally … or most powerful enemy,” according to the network.

“Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of,” said Heigl in a statement. “I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family.”

Heigl’s casting came a day after the announcement that the legal drama had been renewed for an eighth season without series leads Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, both of whom are leaving the show at the end of season 7. (Markle, of course, moved to England and will marry Prince Harry on May 19.)

The two-hour season finale of Suits airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.