Ten years and three kids later, Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley still get silly.

The couple decided to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary by recreating a “totally random” photo they took 12 years ago inspired by 2001 Wes Anderson movie, The Royal Tenenbaums. The images, posted side-by-side by the actress to Instagram, feature Heigl lounging in the tub while the musician wears a headband and holds a drink staring at the camera.

“A few things have changed since then,” said Heigl of the decade-plus since the first snap was taken. “I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 39, admitted that their relationship wasn’t picture perfect.

“I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night,” she wrote. “But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Celebrates Mother’s Day Early by Sharing Pics of Her Three Kids

Heigl continued, “He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man.”

The star went on to gush about her husband’s incredible parenting skills, sense of humor and confident attitude.

“I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me,” she concluded. “So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some!”

Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl Mike Coppola/WireImage

Earlier this week, Heigl reflected on the difficult delivery of her son, Joshua Bishop Jr., in honor of his first birthday, where she also gave her hubby a sweet shout out.

She said Kelley witnessed their son take his first breath and that she “thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over.”

Heigl is also mother to daughters Nancy Leigh, 9, and Adalaide Marie Hope, 5…but her brood may grow again.

“I still want more children,” she told PEOPLE for a February cover story. “I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering.”