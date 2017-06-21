Kate Walsh Reveals Details of 13 Reasons Why Season 2: 'The Mystery Just Keeps Getting More Revealed'

Kate Walsh has spent most of the last decade saving other people’s children as neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery in Private Practice, but in 13 Reasons Why, she faced her greatest challenge yet: not being able to save her own daughter. Now, after a wildly successful first season, Kate Walsh sits down to talk details of the highly anticipated second season.

“We’ve already started shooting,” Walsh told PEOPLE Now, “so I know where it’s going.”

The first season of 13 Reasons Why hinged on its unique blend of heart-wrenching flashbacks and nail-biting detective work. According to Walsh, that same creativity is making a comeback in season 2: “His use of time and going back and forth in time, we’ll see more of that.”

“He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show,” she said of showrunner Brian Yorkey, who is best known for writing Tony award-winning musical Next to Normal.

Walsh, 49, praised Yorkey and the “experienced” writing team for their “great job of playing with storytelling in a kind of Rashomon kind of way, so you see it from lots of different points of views.”

From PEN: ‘Dear White People’ Handles the Transition from Movie to TV Beautifully

The show’s mysterious storytelling method really “[brings] up the ideas of what is true, what is real, what is not,” Walsh added.

As for her character, Walsh says Mrs. Baker is still looking for meaning in the loss of her daughter, Hannah. “I think you see Mrs. Baker still questing for the answers of what happened to her daughter.”

The first season got through half of the show’s titular thirteen reasons, so next season is slated to shed more light on the show’s central tragedy, according to Walsh: “The mystery just keeps getting more and more revealed.”

The show, which premiered earlier this year on March 31, might be able to expect a similar release date for the show’s return, according to Walsh. “I don’t exactly [when the second season is coming out], but I would imagine probably the same time as last year,” she said.

Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix, and season 2 is slated for release sometime in 2018.