The Gosselin girls get an old-fashioned camping fright during the sextuplets’ 13th birthday celebration.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s Kate Plus 8, the boys devise a plan to scare their sisters instead of following mom Kate’s instructions to get ready for bed.

“We had an off-camera discussion of you’re going down, you’re getting ready for bed, blah, blah blah,” she explains. “And evidently when they went down they instead formulated a secret plan to come and scare the girls; clearly unbeknownst to us.”

After the boys blast air horns outside of the girls’ glamping tent in their backyard, the ladies respond by shouting, “Attack!” — which did not please their mother.

“For me, it was the end of a long day and I was finally settling them into their beds after waiting for 305 girls’ showers, and then it was sort of starting all over again that they were running around.” Gosselin, 42, says. “It was fine but it was just like, this is going to be a late night. And it was.”

Kate Plus 8 airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.