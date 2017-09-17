Kate McKinnon knows all about friendly competition — she’s going up against two of her Saturday Night Live costars at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The funny lady, who took home the statuette for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series last year, is nominated again. This time, she’s going up against castmates Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones for the award.

“If you see scratches on my colleagues’ faces, that was me,” McKinnon joked to E! on the red carpet. “No! We’re such good friends. Everyone on the show, it’s such a good group, we really all love each other. I’m so thrilled for them as well, and I’m just so thrilled for the show in general. I can’t believe I got to be in it.”

Her outside competition is stiff as well, with Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Judith Light (Transparent) vying for the prize.

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Despite being a previous winner — and looking the part in a black and white Narciso Rodriguez dress — the actress is feeling anxious.

“It’s nerve-wrecking,” she said. “It means a lot to a lot of people, myself included. It’s wild.”

SNL tied with Westworld for the most nominations at this year’s ceremony, earning 22 nods. McKinnon credits both the current news climate and their team for the show’s success.

“It’s a great cast, great writers,” the comedian said. “Lorne Michaels steering in the ship in the right way, as always. And there’s been a lot going on this year, and everyone’s paying attention, so we are talking about what everyone’s talking about. I think it’s just been a good year for comedy shows in general.”

She added, “It was so exciting this year to be a part of it. I couldn’t even believe I was in the hallway.”

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.