Kate Gosselin Admits She’ll ‘Never Stop Worrying’ About Her Eight — Even as the Sextuplets Become Teens

Regardless of their age, Kate Gosselin will always care deeply about every aspect of her children’s lives.

The mother of eight’s sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel — turned 13 on May 10, and had a glamping- and camping-themed birthday bash to celebrate!

But although 42-year-old Kate’s youngest kids are teenagers now — and less dependent on her than they used to be — she still worries about each and every one of their pasts, presents and futures.

“Being in a family of eight kids and a single mom, worrying about their present, their future, how to feed them, their college, how they turn out, all of it — you never stop worrying,” Kate, who is also mom to 16-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady, admits in a Kate Plus 8 TLC video.

In celebration of their birthdays last month, Kate penned a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate the milestone. “HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” the Kate Plus 8 star began.

“I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys!” the star continued.

Ending the sweet post, Gosselin wrote: “I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back! You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes.”

A day before they turned 13, Kate also shared a photo to Instagram of an adorable — and tiny — bedside memento that she brought home from the hospital after the sextuplets were born.

“Sitting in my room with the kids… thinking back to almost 13 years ago. I pulled out this extra small preemie diaper from the NICU,” Kate wrote about the teeny-tiny diaper that she held in one hand.

“I’ve kept it in my bedside table drawer, wherever we moved…to always remind me of how far we’ve come!!” she continued. “The kids were awed! 😍 #Almost13 #Preemies #TwentyNineAndFive #TwoAndThreePounds.”

