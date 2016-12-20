Gosselins in Space! Kate and Her 8 Get Ready for an Out-of-This-World Adventure

Kate Gosselin and her squad are taking a trip to the moon!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s Kate Plus 8, the mom of twins and sextuplets takes her family on a fun adventure to the United States Space Camp in Hunstville, Alabama.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind that I’ve always wanted to to take the kids and anytime I mentioned it they’re always excited and into it,” says Gosselin, 41.

As the whole gang gears up in their astronaut suits, the helpful space camp staffers teach the family some techniques for properly walking on the moon: the bunny hop, the side-to side and the slow motion jog.

“The kids were funny because you you’re going to be able to do it and you’re just all bouncing around,” says Gosselin.

As the kids each took their turn “walking on the moon,” even mom was ready to give it a go.

“It wasn’t as easy as it looked and I was determine to do [the bunny hop] well,” says Gosselin.

Kate Plus 8 airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.