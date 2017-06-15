Lucky 13!

A little more than a month after Kate Gosselin, 42, celebrated her “precious” sextuplets becoming teenagers, the famous family is giving an exclusive First Look at the glamping-themed celebration on Kate Plus 8.

Gosselin’s six youngest children — Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel — turned 13 on May 10, and the proud mom celebrates the milestone by giving her kids the camping trip of a lifetime.

In the birthday episode, which airs as part of a mini-season premiering July 10, the girls get manicures and facials while the boys go on a scavenger hunt. The girls even make sleep masks and head bands for the night.

The crew plays games together including archery tag before enjoying a bonfire, s’mores and cake. Gosselin and her 16-year-old daughter Mady — who is twin to Cara — put their creative skills to the test in the episode, decorating a large glamping tent for the family.

On their birthday, Gosselin penned a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate the milestone.

“HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” she began.

“I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys!” the star continued.

Ending the sweet post, Gosselin wrote: “I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back! You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes.”

Kate Plus 8 returns for three episodes, including a spooky Halloween spectacular and a ski trip to Vermont, this July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.