Oftentimes life is a team effort — but for Kate Gosselin and her eight children, that effort can sometimes be a “loud mess.”

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Kate Plus 8, the busy mother explains how simple things — like baking cupcakes — can quickly become stressful for a family comprised of 13-year-old sextuplets and 16-year-old twins.

“All I remember about making cupcakes is that it was a loud mess,” Gosselin, 42, told cameras. “There was a ton of people in the kitchen — too many, probably. Kids were yelling at kids for doing a horrible job. It was just crazy.”

Things got competitive for the Gosselin children, and old sisters Mady and Cara had plenty of advice to offer their younger siblings.

“I’m using a different technique,” Leah bragged about her well-frosted cupcakes.

Mady, however, did not find her icing abilities so impressive. “I don’t blame you,” she teased her younger sisters. “They say at 12 your eye/hand coordination isn’t fully developed yet.”

“Not to be mean — they are 12 year olds — but Hannah and Leah’s cupcake-making abilities … they are that of 12 year olds,” said Mady.

While the activity seemed to be enjoyable for the Gosselin children, the number of unfrosted cupcakes combined with the approaching deadline raised the temperature in the kitchen just a bit.

“Okay, so the other 30,000 of them can just go to the party not-iced?” Leah asked both her stressed-out mother and Kate’s best friend, Jamie.

Luckily, Jamie brought out her expedited frosting skills — and helped relieve the stress!

“Jamie makes mommy laugh,” Hannah said, while Leah quipped: “Jamie’s a very helpful tool.”

Catch up with the family during a new mini season of Kate Plus 8 kicking off July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.