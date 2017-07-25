COLLIN

Kate has said in the past that her son Collin has "educational and social challenges." While she won't reveal his specific diagnosis to protect his privacy, she has currently enrolled him in a program "helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be." Separation hasn't been easy. "There is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he's where he needs to be right now. I feel like I've made an investment in Collin's future. To know he's somewhere that's helping him reach his very best potential has been a relief in many ways."