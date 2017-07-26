Kate Gosselin‘s children want their mom to find love.

It’s been nearly eight years since Kate finalized her divorce from ex Jon Gosselin after 10 years of marriage, and her kids are ready for their single mom to hit the dating scene.

“Now, more than ever, my kids actually are getting annoyed that I’m still single,” Kate, 42, says in a new Kate Plus 8 promo.

And the mother of 16-year-old twins and 13-year-old sextuplets isn’t opposed to it herself. “If I had the avenue, I’m all in,” she explains.

The current season of the TLC reality series is guaranteed to be party-filled, including a 50-person Halloween bash hosted by the reality star at home and a camping/glamping 13th birthday for sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel. (Kate acknowledged it was “bittersweet” that her son Collin, who is currently away from the family home at a live-in learning facility, couldn’t attend.)

“It’s official: all teenagers. And it’s the day I feared since the day they were born,” she admits in the promo.

But as her youngest kids enter their teens, it has Kate — who is also mom to the sextuplets’ big sisters Mady and Cara — thinking about what the next few years will be like in her home, specifically when they all leave for college and she becomes an empty-nester.

“When the little kids are in college, and my house is empty, I actually can’t even fathom it,” she shares.

Speaking with PEOPLE last fall, Kate opened up about what she predicts the next decade of life will be like for her.

“I’ll be the crazy cat lady … except with dogs,” she said. “I’ve learned not to have any predictions about the next 10 years, because I certainly never thought I’d have wound up here 10 years ago! Given all the drama of our lives, doing a reality show honestly feels like the smallest issue we’ve ever had to deal with.”

And if Kate does open herself up to dating once again in the future, there’s one key trait that her partner will have to embody.

“I do know that the person that comes around and sticks around — like if you are willing to take on eight kids, you have to be pretty darn tough, like, from the get-go,” she said on a previous episode of the show. “I think that in itself will be the ready-made test.”

Since her divorce from Jon in 2009, Kate says she left her marriage with a very important lesson for herself and her children.

“I think from the experience that I have been through, my main message to my kids is to never settle,” she said. “Do be comfortable with yourself enough that you are not just, like, marrying the first person that comes along,” she says.

“I think that’s a big mistake that a lot of people make, and this time around I have to be extra choosey not only for myself. The bar is set very much higher.”