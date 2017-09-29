Karla Kardashian Is Back! Ellen DeGeneres Invades KUWTK Season 10, Jokes About Baby Boom

It wouldn’t be a season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians without the most famous KarJenner sister of them all, Karla Kardashian!

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres debuted a new promo for the 10th anniversary season of the hit E! reality series, featuring her famed Kardashian character.

Like the trailer released earlier this month, the clip features each member of the famous family in her element. Kourtney Kardashian struts by a handsome pool boy in her skimpy swimsuit, while Khloé Kardashian flexes her muscles in the gym. Kendall Jenner preps to hit the runway, and Kylie Jenner gets pulled over in her Lamborghini.

And then there’s Karla Kardashian, who hangs at the infamous Los Angeles strip club, Jumbo’s Clown Room.

Karla joins the rest of her family later on set, after mom Kris Jenner asks, “Where’s Karla?” (Usually, the line is “Where’s Kim?”) Strutting her stuff, the busty beauty struts in front of the shot — and slaps her signature Kardashian booty for the camera.

As fans of DeGeneres know, Karla first made her appearance on the comedian’s hit daytime talk show back in 2015.

“I’m the lesser known Kardashian sister, my name is Karla Kardashian with a K, we’re known for our double Ks. These are double Ks, too, by the way,” Karla explained on Ellen‘s season 13 Halloween episode, pointing to her breasts.

“I’m a big part of the family, but for some reason I’m always cut out of the show,” she continued. “I understand because they only have 12 reality shows that are on TV 80 hours a week, but they didn’t have room for me.”

Karla also explained the origin of her signature look: a plunging zebra print long sleeve top (to show off her busting cleavage, naturally), oversize glasses and black stirrup leggings over running shoes.

“Since I’m the younger sister, I get all the hand me downs,” she said. “So these are Kim’s Shape Ups I’m wearing, this is Khloé’s old blouse, and the booty is all mine!”

Most recently, Karla stood by the real DeGeneres in “cut” scenes from Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

On Friday’s show, DeGerenes, 59, poked fun of the fact that Kim, Khloé and Kylie are all expecting babies in February.

“I want to congratulate them on their 10th season. I looked it up, the traditional 10 year anniversary gift is either tin or aluminum. And since it looks like every other day there’s another Kardashian that’s getting pregnant, I got them something,” DeGeneres said as a crib made out of a cans was rolled out.

“That took forever to make, so they’re going to have to share that,” she joked. “The best thing is when the baby outgrows it, they can recycle it and make like $6.50 or something like that.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).