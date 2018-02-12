Before They Became Parents: Too-Cute Baby Pics of the KarJenners

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob were the cutest kids around

By @gracegavilanes

Kylie Jenner

KYLIE JENNER

Mom to ... daughter Stormi Webster

The Kylie Lip Kit creator, who welcomed her daughter on Feb. 1, proves she's been a natural in front of the camera since the very beginning — when food was a staple in her photoshoots, long before makeup ruled her world.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Mom to … North, Saint and Chicago West

In a sweet tribute to daughter Kim, Kris Jenner posted this throwback pic of the KKW Beauty mogul, who's the spitting image of her own daughter North. 

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Mom to … sons Mason, Reign and daughter Penelope

Hello, little lady! The eldest Kardashian sibling is a pint-sized fashionista as she cozies up to mom Kris Jenner and her late father, Robert Kardashian.

ROB KARDASHIAN

Dad to ... daughter Dream

Surrounded by sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim, the youngest Kardashian sibling was the center of attention in their matching family portrait.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Soon-to-be mom to ... a son!

The pregnant Revenge Body star shares her disapproval with Kim, who put clip-on earrings on her baby sister before snapping a selfie.

