The Kardashians Come Together to Celebrate Kendall Jenner's Birthday — Including Kris and Caitlyn

Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner!

On Thursday, Kendall celebrated her birthday with a dinner at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles.

The party was a private affair with a guest list of less than 50, according to a source. Guests included Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West , Kanye West, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall’s new beau Blake Griffin.

The venue was decorated with a Dia De Los Muertos theme and accented with candlelit lighting, gold and black balloons — and of course, as per Kardashian tradition, a very flattering photo booth.

Baldwin also gave a special speech in honor of her bestie, and according to the source, after everybody sang happy birthday to Jenner, the birthday girl ended the night with hitting and breaking open a piñata that was filled with candy.

The source also added that Griffin and Kendall were all smiles throughout the night, enjoying themselves and dancing to the music with the rest of the party’s guests.

And even though both Kris and Caitlyn have a complicated history, a source said there was no drama. “Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine. They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”

“Kendall was in a great mood,” the source continued. “Everyone had fun.”

And on Friday, both Kim and Kris celebrated Kendall turning 22 by sharing sweet messages to the birthday girl on Twitter.

“Happy birthday @Kendalljenner. My sweet sister I love you so much!!!” Kardashian West wrote alongside a saucy photo of Kendall and her younger sister Kylie joyfully flipping off the cameras at the 2017 Met Ball.

And Kris tweeted a series of sweet throwback photos and wrote, “Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel, and I am so proud of the woman you are.”

Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel , and I am so proud of the woman you are. 🎉❤ pic.twitter.com/zMDQaflZfn — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 3, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Who is the Last Person Kendall Jenner Called?

Kris’ praise for the birthday girl didn’t stop there.

“Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul,” the world-famous momager continued. “It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!!”

“I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall #proudmama #mybeauty,” Kris continued.

Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 3, 2017

It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!! — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 3, 2017

Happy 22nd birthday angel face. I love youuuuuuu. To many more💕🍸 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

Griffin and Jenner’s courtship has been heating up in recent weeks. In October, the stars stepped out for a special double date with Jenner’s sister, Kylie, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

She was also seen cheering him on at a Clippers/Lakers game Oct. 19, and hanging with him at a Halloween party earlier this week.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’ ” an insider said of the pair. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

“She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea, but things are heating up,” the source added. “She is for sure enjoying dating him.”