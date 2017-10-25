Kim, Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian Take an 'Eye-Opening' Trip to Planned Parenthood

The Kardashians are educating themselves about a hot-button political issue: “pro-life” lawmakers’ efforts to close Planned Parenthood locations across the country.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian visit a clinic to meet with women whose lives have been saved by its medical services.

“The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it’s this like abortion clinic. That’s nothing like what it’s like. Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me,” says Kim, 37.

“Hearing the stories for sure was eye-opening,” adds Kourtney, 38.

The sisters listen as a young woman named Kelly describes getting tested for STDs after having unprotected sex with her boyfriend, learning they both had contracted HIV.

“Planned Parenthood, they were compassionate and understanding. They told me, ‘Your life isn’t over, this is manageable, you can live a normal life with this.’ Planned Parenthood basically kept me alive,” she explains.

“I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” Khloé, 33, tells the camera. “Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer — I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions, and that’s what I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do today.”

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m ET on E!