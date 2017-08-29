KarJenner Family Pledges $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey: 'Houston We Are Praying for You!'

Challenge accepted.

The Kardashian and Jenner family pledged to donate $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas after being called upon by some other famous faces to lend financial aide amid the catastrophic flooding.

“My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today # HoustonStrong,” Khloé Kardashian tweeted early Tuesday, following actor and comedian Kevin Hart‘s Monday challenge to pledge.

“Houston we are praying for you!!” she added.

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Houston we are praying for you!! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian West also posted about the pledge, while matriarch Kris Jenner noted, “@KevinHart4real My daughters and I accept your challenge. We will be donating $500,000 to @redcross & @salvationarmyus today #houstonstrong.”

Hart – who made a donation himself to the Harvey relief – wrote Monday on Instagram that he is imploring “simply anybody right now who’s in a powerful position who can impact this issue through social media. Let’s really try to save some lives.”

Help me Help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating whatever you can here https://t.co/RmB49hpBoD ….Lets make a difference!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 29, 2017

In her own social media post, Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel specifically mentioned the Kardashians while aiming to inspire fellow stars to donate.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart Challenges Celebrities to Donate to Texas Relief

Frankel and her charityB Strong pledged to donate $30,000 to the Texas chapters of Dress for Success to help women in crisis following the hurricane, explaining, “Right now Harvey is as much if not more of a crisis than ever.”

#Houston ❤️ Call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. @americanredcross A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

She addressed her “female friends and colleagues who are blessed and fortunate as I am,” naming celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Nicky and Paris Hilton and Martha Stewart.

“Girls, women helping women, we help women who can’t help themselves,” Frankel said.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday evening. Since then, it has ravaged the state, leaving millions of people to battle deadly flooding.