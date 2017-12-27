The Kardashians Will Go to Court to Challenge Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against Them

The Kardashians are challenging the basis of Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asking a judge to toss her case, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian’s attorneys filed a “demurrer” objecting to and asking for a dismissal of Chyna’s lawsuit against them, in which the mother of two claimed the Kardashians were responsible for E! not moving forward with the planned second season of Rob & Chyna, the former couple’s reality show documenting the birth of their 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

From left: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna Donato Sardella/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty; Phillip Faraone/WireImage

In the documents filed Dec. 21, the Kardashians allege Chyna, 29, herself prevented the show from filming after receiving a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, 30, in July.

The order prevented Rob from contacting Chyna “either directly or indirectly, in any way” and required him to stay away from her, her home and place of work.

According to the filing, “Given Plaintiff’s conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed.”

From left: Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Dream Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The filing also states that Jenner, 62, and Kardashian West, 37, have a court date Jan. 18 in Los Angeles to present their case for having the lawsuit dropped.

In October, Chyna filed the lawsuit against her ex-fiancé for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her, which he denied.

From left: Dream Kardashian and Blac Chyna Blac Chyna/Instagram

The complaint, which asked for unspecified damages, also named Kris Jenner and all of his sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The lawsuit was later amended to name only Jenner and Kardashian West, as well as Rob.

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, tells PEOPLE, “We are confident that we will prevail in court.”