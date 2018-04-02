In the wake of Blac Chyna being thrown out of an amusement park for a verbal and physical altercation, her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s loved ones are focused on the wellbeing of his baby daughter Dream.

“She is just drama all the time,” a source tells PEOPLE about 29-year-old Chyna, who welcomed 16-month-old Dream with Rob, 31, in November 2016. “The family’s just relieved Rob isn’t involved with her anymore.”

The source adds that the Kardashians’ “biggest concern is that Dream is safe.”

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Chyna allegedly involved in a public altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The reality star and mom of two — she also shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga — was filmed allegedly getting into an argument at the amusement park on Easter Sunday. In the video, she is seen removing her jacket before grabbing a pink stroller shaped like a miniature car and swinging it around wildly.

Chyna, donning a skin-tight body suit, then appears to pace angrily before attempting to grab the stroller again, but she is held back by others. Neither of her children were in the stroller or appeared in the video.

She later posted a message to her Instagram story alluding to the incident, suggesting that she acted out in response to a fellow park patron trying to touch one of her kids.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

A Six Flags representative told PEOPLE, “Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Since Rob and Chyna split early last year, the father of one has distanced himself from his ex, who has had an infamously difficult relationship with his family. (Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner used to date Tyga.)

“As soon as he realized his family was right about Chyna and removed himself from all the drama, Rob started doing much better,” a source recently told PEOPLE about Rob. “He is on good terms with the family again and everyone is happy about it.”

“Rob is eating better and has a trainer — he wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake,” the insider added about Rob, who is finally “in a good place” after years of struggling with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

“He’s focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health,” the source said. “He wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake. Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible.”