Kim, Khloé & Rob Kardashian Enjoy Kris Jenner's Valentine's Dinner - and a Kanye West Sing-Along

Valentine’s Day 2018 was a group affair for the Kardashian family.

Kris Jenner hosted an elaborate dinner for the romantic holiday at her Calabasas home, inviting her children Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian and family friends Jada Pinkett Smith and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Joining the Kardashian sisters were their respective significant others, Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, while the momager’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was in attendance.

“How cute is my mom! She took my chocolate huge hearts that I gave from my perfume, and broke them and made place cards for the table for our Valentine’s Day dinner,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, said in a video shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday evening. “My mom is so resourceful.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day everybody from my loved one to yours,” the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, who is expecting a baby boy with Khloé, said on his girlfriend’s Instagram Story.

Kris Jenner's Valentine's Day dinner Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Rounding out the guest list were Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky, longtime KarJenner pal Faye Resnick and her husband Everett Jack Jr., and three of Thompson’s close friends.

At the dinner table, which was decorated with red rose petals and boxes of chocolate, the group sang West’s 2010 song “Runaway” in unison. And that wasn’t the only musical moment of the night.

Kim Kardashian with Jada Pinkett Smith and Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The host commanded her karaoke machine as she recruited Richards and Resnick for renditions of songs such as “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations and “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

In addition, each person was gifted a Valentine’s Day present: metallic sunglasses.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

Noticeably missing from the celebrations were the rest of Kris’ children: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and new mom Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, the parent of newborn Stormi Webster posted her second Instagram photo since giving birth on Feb. 1 after going on a social media hiatus during her pregnancy.

Rob Kardashin, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics has been dating since April 2017 her daughter’s father, rapper Travis Scott, but the couple has no plans of an engagement anytime soon and don’t officially live together.

Kris Jenner's table setting Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

Meanwhile, eldest KarJenner sibling Kourtney, who’s been dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, shared a sexy photo of her red Valentine’s Day lingerie on Instagram.

Model Kendall shared photos of her own bouquet of red roses on social media.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's place cards Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kris’ Valentine’s Day gathering comes after PEOPLE revealed that Kylie has reconsidered her previous stance about not looking for help with her baby girl outside of family and friends.

“She knows she can’t rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby,” a source said. “Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life.”

Ahead of Stormi’s arrival, an insider told PEOPLE why Jenner hadn’t hired a nanny to help with her newborn.

“At first, she only wants Kris and her sisters to help with the baby. She is worried about new people around the baby,” the insider previously said.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's place card Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

Lastly, Khloé, who is 30-weeks along, is getting ready for her child’s arrival.

Kardashian and Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, confirmed their pregnancy in December, months after PEOPLE first broke the baby news back in September.

He is already father to a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.