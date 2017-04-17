Kardashian Sisters Are 'All Worried' About Brother Rob as Blac Chyna Threatens to Leave Him

Drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is taking center stage on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Rob’s sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian do their best to deal with the aftermath after Rob, 30, and Chyna, 28, get into an explosive argument.

“Rob and Chyna got into a big fight,” says Kim. “We’re all worried about Rob.”

In the following scene, Kim, Khloé and Kylie Jenner are on FaceTime with their brother when Khloé informs him that Chyna has been threatening to break things off with him. (PEOPLE previously confirmed in February that the volatile couple had called it quits.)

“She texted all your sisters and said that she’s ready to leave you,” says Khloé, 32.

But Rob isn’t giving up that easily: “I definitely do love her and want to be with her,” he says.

“Am I crazy?!” demands Khloé in response. “What does that mean?”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!