Ten years on, and not (too) much has changed.

The KarJenner family gets nostalgic in the new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10th anniversary special.

“No matter how far they go, the never go alone,” the teaser declares, before cutting to a glam montage of each woman living her best life.

Kourtney Kardashian struts by a handsome pool boy in her skimpy swimsuit, while Khloé Kardashian flexes her muscles in the gym. Kendall Jenner runs off just before she’s set to hit the runway (which – Easter egg! – faux fraternal twin Kirby Jenner is none to pleased about), and Kylie Jenner gets pulled over in her Lamborghini.

They’re all brought together on a set, though, with matriarch Kris Jenner arranging her black-clad brood. “Hey guys, here we go,” instructs Kris, before moving Kendall and advising, “No, you’re too tall for this.”

But “Where’s Kim?” Oh, off getting sewn into a sparkly catsuit.

“Mom, she’s always late,” laments Khloé, before her older sister struts in and scurries to the front, blocking all her siblings – just as she did back in the original, 2007 opening of the series.

Gripes Kendall, “Oh, come on,” and Kris, “Really?” before Kim settles into the front row.

Finally, Kylie pulls down the backdrop to reveal the original Calabasas home featured in the show as the first KUWTK theme song gets piped in.

The 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.ET on E!

The 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!