Every Single KarJenner Music Video Cameo to Make Your Day That Much Brighter

We may associate the Kardashian-Jenner sisters with lip kits, belfies, baby booms and kontouring … but are you aware of their storied careers as music video vixens?

If you’ve been following Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall’s decade-long climb to fame, you’ve probably already viewed Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” — to watch Kim take a milk shower, natch — and Tyga’s “Stimulated” — for a peek at the rapper’s relationship with then-girlfriend Kylie — more times than you’d feel proud to admit. (Been there, done that.)

For the uninitiated, get to studying the sisters’ iconic, and sometimes obscure, long-running list of their music video cameos:

Warning: explicit language below

Kim in Fall Out Boy’s ‘Thnks fr th Mmrs’ — 2009

Let’s be honest: every Pete Wentz fan was jealous of Kim when she got to play the rocker’s love interest in the band’s masterpiece of a music video.

Kim in Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ — 2013

The music video that launched a bunch of memes and the Seth Rogen/James Franco parody, which Kanye actually wanted them to perform live at his and Kim’s lavish wedding. Though Rogen turned down the offer because rapping on a motorcycle for five minutes “would not be the best idea,” the comedian did admit on an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, “If he wanted me there, I would have been there naked, with a shirt off, however he wanted me, on a motorcycle, doing whatever he needed.”

Kylie and Kendall in PartyNextDoor’s ‘Recognize’ — 2014

In a surprising move, the Jenner sisters showed up in two different scenes in the 2014 music video, which also features the world’s collective boyfriend/dream husband, Drake.

Khloé in French Montana’s ‘Don’t Panic’ — 2014

Starring in your beloved’s music video seems to be a rite of passage for the KarJenners. Here, Khloé — who was dating French Montana at the time — stars as a masked troublemaker in the rapper’s 4-minute video.

Kylie in PartyNextDoor’s ‘Come and See Me’ — 2016

That Kylie Lip Kit product placement in the beginning of the video is almost as memorable as Kylie and PartyNextDoor’s steamy make-out session in the rain.

Kim in Fergie’s ‘M.I.L.F. $’ — 2016

Some may argue Kim is the ultimate MILF, so it came as no surprise when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was enlisted to make an appearance in Fergie’s music video, which was also graced with cameos by Chrissy Teigen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ciara.

Kylie in Tyga’s ‘Stimulated’ — 2015

We will leave you with these Tyga lyrics about Kylie back when she and the rapper were still an item: “They say she young, I should’ve waited/She a big girl, dog when she stimulated”

Kylie in Tyga’s ‘Dope’d Up’— 2015

Because starring in one Tyga music video is never enough.

Kendall in Fergie’s ‘Enchanté’ (Carine) — 2017

We appreciate Kendall’s dance moves, but the adorable little intro by Fergie’s son at the start of this song takes the cake.

Kendall in Lil Dicky’s ‘Freaky Friday’ — 2018

The supermodel joined fellow stars Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled, among others, in this star-studded video. Watch for all the celeb appearances, stay for Kendall’s NSFW cameo, featuring her rapping about her unmentionables, at the end.

BONUS: Kris Jenner’s ‘I Love My Friends’ — 2015

Introducing the KarJenner kids’ ode to the ultimate matriarch, Kris Jenner, to commemorate her 60th birthday — courtesy of her famous kids … and cameos from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Cindy Crawford and Kanye West.