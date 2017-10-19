The Most Epic KarJenner Halloween Costumes Ever

2016: THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HALLOWEEN COSTUME

It's official: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are the friendliest exes of all time. The pair split in July 2015 but have remained committed to co-parenting kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1½, all of whom looked super-cool in their superhero outfits.

2016: GETTING "DIRRTY"

Kylie Jenner went for a classic Halloween costume on Friday night when she and boyfriend Tyga dressed as spooky skeletons, but she switched things up for Saturday with a sexy throwback to Christina Aguilera's early days — 2002 to be precise.

2016: PDA PARTY

Khloe Kardashian and her new beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson, dressed up as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. And they could not keep their hands off each other.

2016: VAMPING IT UP

The 20-year-old model embraced her wild side in black lips and a goth-inspired latex dress, which she wore to Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party in Los Angeles.

2016: SUPER FAMILY

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope and son Mason look as fierce as ever, despite taking a quick break from fighting evil.

2016: DEAD SEXY

The eldest Kardashian sister hit up a party dressed as a bride corpse. (Yet despite being dead, she was all smiles all night.)

2012: THE GROUP COSTUME

Kim, Kanye, Kourtney, Scott and everyone's favorite fifth wheel Jonathan Cheban went with the whole superhero theme and achieved peak Group Costume at LIV nightclub in Miami.

2010: LITTLE RED RIDING KIM

Kim Kardashian West and pal Jonathan Cheban went all-out for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in N.Y.C., dressing as Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf, respectively.

2012: SUPER SISTERS

We couldn't not include this close-up of Kourtney, as Batwoman, and Kim, as Catwoman, looking sexy in black masks and leather bodysuits.

2008: LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Kris Jenner went as a sexy captain and Kim as Wonder Woman to an L.A. Halloween bash.

2008: OLD-FASHIONED GLAMOUR

Kim and then-boyfriend Reggie Bush attended an L.A. Halloween party dressed as 1920s types.

2008: GOOD COP

Khloé revived the classic sexy cop look, complete with fishnets and a cleavage-bearing top, for the Pur Jeans Halloween Bash in L.A. 

2015: GETTING META

Call it lazy, or genius, or maybe a little bit of both — Kim dressed up in her Met Gala ensemble for Halloween, going as herself.

2015: DRESSED TO KILL

Leave it to Kylie to dress up in the sexiest, most Insta-perfect Halloween costume. Last year, she wore an elaborate, skin-baring assassin look, complete with a sword and shoulder plates, and got her squad to dress up as ninjas in black bodysuits.

2011: PRETTY POISON

At the Midori Green Halloween party, Kim channeled a very sexy sprig of poison ivy.

2009: MAJOR THROWBACK

On an episode of The View, Khloé modeled what looks to be an Octomom (Nadya Suleman) costume. Remember Octomom? Oh man.

2015: DID YOU KNOW SHE'S A SUPERMODEL?

Kendall reminded the world just how #fashion she is by dressing up as the iconic Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Yet, even dressed as an older man, she somehow looked sexier and more feminine than we ever will.

2012: TAKE TO THE SEA!

Kim killed it as a whimsical mermaid at an N.Y.C. bash.

