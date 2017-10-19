The Most Epic KarJenner Halloween Costumes Ever
Still looking for costume inspo? These vintage Halloween looks from Kim, Kris, Kylie and more will get you in the spirit
Updated
More
1 of 18
2016: THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HALLOWEEN COSTUME
It's official: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are the friendliest exes of all time. The pair split in July 2015 but have remained committed to co-parenting kids Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1½, all of whom looked super-cool in their superhero outfits.
2 of 18
2016: GETTING "DIRRTY"
Kylie Jenner went for a classic Halloween costume on Friday night when she and boyfriend Tyga dressed as spooky skeletons, but she switched things up for Saturday with a sexy throwback to Christina Aguilera's early days — 2002 to be precise.
3 of 18
2016: PDA PARTY
Khloe Kardashian and her new beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson, dressed up as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. And they could not keep their hands off each other.
4 of 18
2016: VAMPING IT UP
The 20-year-old model embraced her wild side in black lips and a goth-inspired latex dress, which she wore to Kate Hudson’s annual Halloween party in Los Angeles.
5 of 18
2016: SUPER FAMILY
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope and son Mason look as fierce as ever, despite taking a quick break from fighting evil.
6 of 18
2016: DEAD SEXY
The eldest Kardashian sister hit up a party dressed as a bride corpse. (Yet despite being dead, she was all smiles all night.)
7 of 18
2012: THE GROUP COSTUME
Kim, Kanye, Kourtney, Scott and everyone's favorite fifth wheel Jonathan Cheban went with the whole superhero theme and achieved peak Group Costume at LIV nightclub in Miami.
8 of 18
2010: LITTLE RED RIDING KIM
Kim Kardashian West and pal Jonathan Cheban went all-out for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in N.Y.C., dressing as Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf, respectively.
9 of 18
2012: SUPER SISTERS
We couldn't not include this close-up of Kourtney, as Batwoman, and Kim, as Catwoman, looking sexy in black masks and leather bodysuits.
10 of 18
2008: LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Kris Jenner went as a sexy captain and Kim as Wonder Woman to an L.A. Halloween bash.
11 of 18
2008: OLD-FASHIONED GLAMOUR
Kim and then-boyfriend Reggie Bush attended an L.A. Halloween party dressed as 1920s types.
12 of 18
2008: GOOD COP
Khloé revived the classic sexy cop look, complete with fishnets and a cleavage-bearing top, for the Pur Jeans Halloween Bash in L.A.
13 of 18
2015: GETTING META
Call it lazy, or genius, or maybe a little bit of both — Kim dressed up in her Met Gala ensemble for Halloween, going as herself.
14 of 18
2015: DRESSED TO KILL
Leave it to Kylie to dress up in the sexiest, most Insta-perfect Halloween costume. Last year, she wore an elaborate, skin-baring assassin look, complete with a sword and shoulder plates, and got her squad to dress up as ninjas in black bodysuits.
15 of 18
2011: PRETTY POISON
At the Midori Green Halloween party, Kim channeled a very sexy sprig of poison ivy.
16 of 18
2009: MAJOR THROWBACK
On an episode of The View, Khloé modeled what looks to be an Octomom (Nadya Suleman) costume. Remember Octomom? Oh man.
17 of 18
2015: DID YOU KNOW SHE'S A SUPERMODEL?
Kendall reminded the world just how #fashion she is by dressing up as the iconic Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Yet, even dressed as an older man, she somehow looked sexier and more feminine than we ever will.
18 of 18
2012: TAKE TO THE SEA!
Kim killed it as a whimsical mermaid at an N.Y.C. bash.
See Also
More
More
Miranda Sings Is Back! The YouTuber's "Haters Back Off" Co-Star Angela Kinsey Talks Colleen Ballinger's Popular Character
'He's Got a Really Cute Butt': Inside Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Husband Kroy's Loving (and Totally Unfiltered!) Relationship
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Actor Nicholas Brendon Arrested for Alleged 'Violent' Attack on Girlfriend
WATCH: Liz Gillies Says Ariana Grande Wants a Victorious Reunion — But Does Victoria Justice?
Stephen Fishbach's Survivor Blog: Why Survivor Is a 'Game of Emotions' More Than 'a Game of Strategy'