10 Times the Kardashian-Jenner Crew Expertly Shut Down Rumors

THE RUMOR: TYGA IS THE FATHER OF KYLIE'S DAUGHTER STORMI

After rumors began to spread about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, speculation on the star's ex-boyfriend Tyga being the father of daughter Stormi — even though the makeup mogul had been dating rapper Travis Scott — started to gain steam. But KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner shut down those rumors during a call-in to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.

Host Kyle Sandilands said during the interview, "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby."

"Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual," Kris replied, as first reported by E! News.

Sandilands added that he wouldn't believe anything until Kris confirmed it. "Yeah, you guys know better than that," she replied with a laugh. "You just gotta call me."