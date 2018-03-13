TV
10 Times the Kardashian-Jenner Crew Expertly Shut Down Rumors
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have mastered the art of clearing up outlandish claims
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
THE RUMOR: TYGA IS THE FATHER OF KYLIE'S DAUGHTER STORMI
After rumors began to spread about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, speculation on the star's ex-boyfriend Tyga being the father of daughter Stormi — even though the makeup mogul had been dating rapper Travis Scott — started to gain steam. But KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner shut down those rumors during a call-in to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O.
Host Kyle Sandilands said during the interview, "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby."
"Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual," Kris replied, as first reported by E! News.
Sandilands added that he wouldn't believe anything until Kris confirmed it. "Yeah, you guys know better than that," she replied with a laugh. "You just gotta call me."
THE RUMOR: KHLOÉ & KIM DON'T LIKE EACH OTHER
In November 2017, Khloé took to Twitter to address some apparent fighting between her and sister Kim's fans. The beef first came about when rumors of a feud between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians costars came to light. "Even if I'm not online as much right now I still see everything. Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why?" tweeted the youngest Kardashian sister. "We are sisters, Kim and I are each other's biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many."
THE RUMOR: KENDALL GOT FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION SURGERY
The Kardashian-Jenner crew has dealt with their fair share of plastic surgery rumors — and even the supermodel isn't safe from the gossip. In January 2017, Kendall revealed that after she let sister Kylie line her lips for a recent Facebook Live about their new book, she coincidentally took a temporary hiatus from Instagram — which sparked rumors about whether or not she had her face augmented.
"All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time," Kendall wrote on her website. "Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself — she must be guilty' … As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense."
THE RUMOR: KIM'S SNAPCHAT VIDEO FEATURED COCAINE
After she took to Twitter in July 2017 to shut down accusations that one of her Snapchats featured lines of cocaine in the background, the mother of two went on social media again hours later to clarify that the white lines were simply the markings of the marble countertop in her hotel room in New York City. "Okay, you guys, I just got back to my hotel room and look at this table — same position, it's still there," she said on Snapchat, filming the table.
THE RUMOR: KIM & KANYE'S RELATIONSHIP WAS ON THE ROCKS
Though sources told PEOPLE Kim and husband Kanye West's relationship became strained following the reality star's horrific Paris robbery and the rapper's hospitalization, the KKW Beauty mogul put a stop to divorce rumors by posting a series of sweet family pics on her Instagram in January 2017.
THE RUMOR: KHLOÉ IS 'GETTING FAT'
Khloé is no stranger to body-shaming comments and is well-versed in clapping back at haters who remark about her physical appearance, as was evidenced in a September 2017 tweet. "So rude of people to say I'm getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal," Khloé wrote. "It's called being comfortable people."
THE RUMOR: KYLIE HAS A SEX TAPE
When word of a supposed sex tape featuring Kylie and her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, began to spread, the expectant star took a straightforward approach to crushing any dirty thoughts. "Everyone's like, 'Leak the sex tape,' " she said on Snapchat with an eye-roll. "Guys, you're never going to see a sex tape from me. It's not gonna happen."
THE RUMOR: KIM WAXES NORTH'S EYEBROWS
After Kim posted a too-cute photo of 6-month-old daughter North in 2013, Twitter users were quick to accuse the reality star of waxing her baby's eyebrows. Kim responded with a joke: "Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I'd wait until she's at least 2 1/2!" Her response to the backlash didn't sit well with her accusers, leading the star to send out another tweet: "I'm kidding!!! Its pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughters eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing!"
THE RUMOR: KIM FAKED HER SECOND PREGNANCY
While she admitted that she "secretly loved the rumors I was faking my pregnancy," Kim decided to put an end to rumors she was using a surrogate for Kimye Baby No. 2 by posting a nude mirror selfie in August 2015. "First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it…SMH!" she captioned the pic. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger." She continued: "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too!"
THE RUMOR: KYLIE & BLAC CHYNA CAN'T STAND EACH OTHER
Considering Rob's then-fiancée Chyna welcomed son King Cairo with Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga years before each couple got together, this rumor was bound to make its rounds. But the Kylie Lip Kit creator debunked evidence of a feud between the two by posting a mirror selfie with Chyna in April 2016, captioning the snapshot: "When we've been best friends the whole time .."
