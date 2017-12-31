Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Absence in New Family Christmas Picture

Even the family is in on it now!

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a look at the reality TV family dressed up for mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party last week on Instagram, Saturday. Alongside the image, the oldest Kardashian seemingly poked fun at the fact that sister Kylie Jenner has been missing from family photos (including the Christmas card!) more frequently since news broke in September that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo …” Kourtney, 38, captioned the shot in which she posed with Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kris and pregnant Khloé Kardashian, who showed off her baby bump. Kim’s 4-year-old daughter North West also joined the photo, as well as Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 5.

Though Kylie’s absence was the most obvious, other members of the KarJenner crew missed out on the photo, including Rob Kardashian, and Kim and Kourtney’s other children.

Kylie, 20, only appeared in two photos that were publicly shared from the Christmas bash, posing with her fellow expectant sister Khloé. Earlier this week, Khloé shared photo booth shots of her and Kylie, who covered up in a leather jacket.

Of the party, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump. She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

The cosmetics mogul also appeared on Khloé’s Snapchat on Christmas day where she told her sister’s followers that she had been at the party — just away from the cameras.

WATCH: Vacation Like a Kardashian: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics owner has kept out of the public eye by sticking close to her house in Calabasas. As a source told PEOPLE in October, “Kylie wants to keep a low profile.”

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now.”