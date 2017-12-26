It’s finally here!

The Kardashian-Jenner’s ended their 25-day-long, advent-style Christmas card reveal with a bang on Monday.

The final photo comes after the family has teased 24 different photos from their Christmas shoot with photographer Eli Linnetz. Previous reveals have mostly focused on the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including sweet shots of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick running around in white T-shirts; North and Saint West hanging out with their parents and baby Dream Kardashian getting spoiled by her grandmother Kris Jenner.

Other Kardashian-Jenner family members that took part in the card included Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, pregnant Khloé Kardashian, Kris’ mother M.J. Shannon, Kendall Jenner and Kanye West.

Throughout the reveal, West was the only male member of the family to take part, despite Kardashian West previously saying that the card would only focus on the female members of the group. There is a good reason for West’s appearance though as it marked the first time he had taken part in the Kardashian Christmas card — despite drawing himself into previous versions before he got married to Kardashian West.

Noticeably absent from this year’s Christmas card is pregnant Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian, both of whom have been laying low in recent months.

Of course, the Christmas card isn’t the only way that the KarJenners celebrate the holiday. On Sunday, Kris threw her annual star-studded Christmas Eve party, which included famous guests like Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest, L.A. Reid and performances from Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight.

And on Monday, all the family members, including Kylie and Rob, celebrated at Kourtney’s house wearing matching pajamas.