9 Amazing KarJenner Cameos on TV Shows and Movies

They may have built their empire on reality television, but the KarJenner family knows a thing or two about playing a part

KIM AND KENDALL IN OCEAN'S EIGHT

While the star-studded film hasn't come out yet, the two reality stars just filmed their cameos in N.Y.C. A source close to the film confirmed to PEOPLE that the sisters would be making cameos in the upcoming film. (They are believed to be filming for a fake Met Gala scene.)

KIM AND KHLOÉ ON 90210

In 2010, the sisters appeared on the hit CW show, playing, as Khloé put it, "exaggerated versions" of themselves.

SCOTT AND KHLOÉ ON ROYAL PAINS

For the season 6 finale of the show in 2014, Khloé and Scott are dining at a hot Hamptons restaurant when they're recognized by Mark Feuerstein's girlfriend on the show, played by Gillian Alexy.

KRIS ON THE MINDY PROJECT

Let's just say that as Mindy Lahiri was being dragged away from Kris Jenner at a book signing during a 2015 episode, she screamed, "Your womb is a national treasure!" (She's not wrong.)

KOURTNEY ON ONE LIFE TO LIVE

The eldest Kardashian sister made her acting debut on the iconic soap opera, playing lawyer Kassandra Kavanaugh. (Kardashian even had a sexy kissing scene with Cristian Vega, played by David Fumero, and she told Jay Leno that Scott helped her practice the on-screen smooch.)

KIM IN DISASTER MOVIE

In 2008, Kim made her acting debut in the action and fantasy spoof. She plays Lisa Taylor, a woman who gets caught up in an end-of-the-world type scenario.

KIM ON 2 BROKE GIRLS

The reality star appeared on a 2014 episode of the sitcom in which Max and Caroline find out that their cupcake shop has been chosen as a shooting location for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

KHLOÉ ON LAW AND ORDER: LA

The reality star plays herself in a 2011 scene where police question her about her involvement in a celebrity stylist's murder.

KENDALL ON HAWAII FIVE-0

In her acting debut (at age 16), the model plays a shop clerk in a tween boutique who helps protagonist Danny (played by Scott Caan) and his daughter shop for a dress. 

