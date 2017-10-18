Kardashian Family on Blac Chyna's Lawsuit: 'This Is Why They Warned Rob in the First Place,' Says Source

Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against Rob Kardashian and his famous family didn’t come as a surprise, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They knew it was coming,” says the insider of the family’s reaction to the lawsuit, which Chyna, 29, filed on Tuesday against her ex-fiancé Rob, 30, for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

The complaint, which asks for unspecified damages, also names Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“They didn’t know that everyone in the family would be named in the suit, but it’s still not shocking news,” says the source. “This is how they know Chyna — she is dramatic and will do everything to still be attached to the Kardashian name.”

The source says the family finds the lawsuit “annoying,” though they aren’t concerned.

“But this is why they warned Rob to get involved with Chyna in the first place,” adds the source. “They warned him that she is nonstop drama, and they were right.”

Most importantly, the source says the family is feeling for Rob and Chyna’s daughter, 11-month-old Dream Renée.

“They are sad for Dream that her mom behaves like this,” says the source. “They don’t think Rob is perfect in any way, but they think Chyna is beyond bad. They just want the drama to stop. They all love Dream and are very protective of her.”

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna claims she has suffered “significant damages” since Rob’s explosive social media rampage against her in July, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna alleges the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, her and Rob’s E! reality show, axed before a season 2.

“Certain details in the lawsuit are just ridiculous,” says the source. “The claim that the Kardashian interfered with the filming of Rob & Chyna is just absurd. The production was impossible because they wouldn’t even film together.”

A separate source confirms that season 2 of Rob & Chyna was “never going to happen.”

“They refused to film together and there was no salvaging it,” says the second source. “To blame the Kardashians for it is ridiculous.”

In the complaint, Chyna also accused Rob of physical abuse, alleging that her ex once grabbed her phone out of her hand and “violently knocked her to the ground where she landed on her hands and knees” after she tried to call Tyga, with whom she shares 5-year-old son King Cairo and who previously dated Kylie for almost three years.

After she locked herself in her bedroom, Chyna alleges Rob “lost all control” and “tore the hinges” off the door, according to the suit. The complaint states that Chyna “suffered pain and difficulty walking for days following the domestic dispute as a result of Rob Kardashian violently knocking her to the ground.”

Chyna’s lawsuit comes less than one month after Rob and Kylie, 20, filed their own lawsuit against Chyna. In the complaint, Rob alleged Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December. Rob and Kylie — who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place — are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

In their complaint, Rob and Kylie claimed they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna as they “endured several months of injuries” after her “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint also alleged Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Rob was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family,” branding her as a stripper that has “created a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless pseudo-celebrity.”