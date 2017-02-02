Kardashian Lockdown: Family Worries About Protecting Themselves Following Kim's Robbery

The Kardashians aren’t taking any chances following Kim Kardashian West’s traumatic robbery in Paris.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old worries for her family’s safety following her ordeal and confesses that security will be greatly amped up now.

“We have to have a security guard outside all of our homes 24-7,” she tells her sister Khloé.

On Oct. 3, during Fashion Week, masked men broke into Kim’s room at No Address Hotel, tied her up and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

And she isn’t the only one worrying about protecting the family.

In the clip, Kris Jenner, 61, also has a talk with Kendall about her safety.

“I just want to make sure you’re protected,” she tells the 21-year-old model.

“I’ve told everyone a million times that I hate when they follow me,” Kendall replies. As fans know, the reality star hates being trailed by the paparazzi and goes to extreme measures to get away from them.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ with Scott Disick’s Partying

Safety aside, the clip also features Scott Disick opening up about his relationship with ex Kourtney, 37.

“I will never be over her, she’s the love of my life,” he tells Khloé, 32.

“Did you and Kourt kiss?” she asks him.

“We didn’t kiss,” Disick reveals.

“You told me you kissed?” Khloé says as the clips ends with the father of three shaking his head.

Disick and Kourtney, who ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, just recently traveled to Costa Rica with their family and kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2, for a vacation. After the trip, the 33-year-old decided to continue his party and flew to Miami sans family on Sunday. While there, the father of three was photographed cuddling up with multiple women and drinking.

“Kourtney just wants him to make good choices because of their kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “Partying and making out with different girls publicly isn’t exactly the best behavior when you are a dad.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 5 on E!