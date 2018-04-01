The Kardashian-Jenners Go All Out for Easter with Farm Animals and a Lawn Full of Colored Eggs

Nobody throws a holiday party quite like the KarJenners — and Easter was no exception this year.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all on hand for the over-the-top celebration on Sunday, which was also attended by many of the family’s friends.

Sharing photos from the elaborate festivities on Sunday, the 20-year-old Lip Kit Mogul — and new mom — walked her fans through the tasteful decorations for the adult table and the more whimsical decorations for the “kid’s table.”

In addition to a colorful easter-egg sculpture centerpiece, the kiddie table was surrounded by pink chairs and white fluffy stools.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: New Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy Up at Birthday Dinner for Jordyn Woods’ Mom

Kylie also shared photos of the party’s impressive food selection, which included egg-shaped cookies, golden doughnuts, carrot-topped cupcakes, and what appeared to be rainbow Rice Krispies pops, which were adorned with a sweet lavender bow.

“Yummy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote alongside a shot of the colorful treat.

The new mother also found some time in the party to enjoy a drink with her friends, including Jordyn Woods, and take a trip down a giant blow-up slide.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Chicago – As a Bear!

In addition to all the sweet treats, the family also provided some more substantial snacks for guests to eat.

Sharing a photo of a multi-colored sandwich, Kim revealed she was munching on some “rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches shaped like eggs.”

The mother of three also shared a few videos as her daughter North, 4½, played with the baby farm animals at the party.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Does Goat Yoga with Kevin Hart: ‘Naaaaamaste’

Of course, not all of the impressive decorations made their way outside.

Sharing a photo of a massive pink and white floral arrangement shaped like a bunny, Kris thanked florist Jeff Leatham for the impressive display.

“When @jeffleatham sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!! OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing!!! 🐣🐰🐇💕🙏 #family#HeisRisen #Godisgood #happyeaster#jeffleatham #love,” the famous momager captioned the impressive photo.

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott also appeared to be a big fan, posing for a photo with the bunny sculpture on Kylie’s Snapchat.

While Khloé Kardashian — who’s currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child — didn’t appear to be at the party as she prepares to give birth to her first child in Cleveland. She did share a celebratory selfie of herself with a bunny rabbit filter to Instagram, however, getting into the Easter spirit.

“Happy Easter ✝ 🐰🐣,” she captioned the shot.