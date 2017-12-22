See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo
It’s the 25 Days of Christmas, KarJenner-style
By People Staff
Posted on
DAY 1
The Kardashian-Jenner crew is expanding their annual, cheer-spreading Christmas card to cover an entire month — and keeping fans guessing with daily sneak peeks.
Since the start of the month, Kim Kardashian West and the photographer behind the card — Eli Linnetz — have been sharing images from the shoot on social media, much like an advent calendar. Linnetz wrote on Instagram that the series is titled, The 25 Days of Xmas.
On Dec. 1, Kim posted the first image: a photo of son Saint, 2, in denim jeans as he posed by neatly wrapped brown presents with white ribbon. It’s the toddler’s first holiday card, as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits. (The family opted to not release a card in 2016.)
DAY 2
Kim's daughter North, 4, was the star of day two, caught in a cute moment of looking up at her mom.
DAY 3
Dec. 3 belonged to 2-year-old Reign, the youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend Scott Disick.
DAY 4
North and her mama made second appearances in the card on day four.
DAY 5
The perfect way to celebrate Saint's 2nd birthday? By revealing his latest card panel on Dec. 5!
DAY 6
Day 6 belonged to Kourtney — and all three of her minis! On Dec. 6, Kim revealed a snap of the oldest Kardashian sister, 38, surrounded by Reign Aston, 3 this month, 5-year-old Penelope Scotland and Mason Dash, 8 this month.
DAY 7
Shot from a distance, the tile revealed on Dec. 7 appeared to show a peek at Kim and North cuddled up on the floor.
Kim organized 2017’s shoot, she revealed during her November appearance on The Late Late Show.
“This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of doing jeans and T-shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids and so hard to put together,” she said. “It’s women and children this year.”
DAY 8
It was again a North and Saint day, with the kiddos coming together for the first time — and cuddling up to mom. (Plus: Is that grandma Mary Jo Campbell in the background?)
DAY 9
Mason made his second appearance — alongside cousin Dream, Rob Kardashian's 13-month-old daughter with ex Blac Chyna.
The photo marks Dream's first-ever KarJenner card appearance.
DAY 10
Penelope is back! The 5-year-old cutie lounged on the floor, solo, in the tenth photo in the countdown.
DAY 11
Kim made her return to the countdown on day 11 — this time with husband Kanye West by her side, although neither's face is visible in the cropped shot.
West's appearance also means that Kim's earlier comment that only KarJenner women and children would appear in the card might have been misleading.
DAY 12
A Jenner has finally graced the countdown! Kendall Jenner, 22, put her modeling skills to work in day 12's photo.
DAY 13
Day 13 was, thus far, the most populated teaser yet, with nine family members making an appearance.
In addition to Kourtney's sons Mason and Reign, North returned with brother Saint and mom Kim. Rob's daughter Dream was also back, in the arms of Khloé Kardashian — who was, perhaps, practicing for when her own new addition arrives?
Matriarch Kris Jenner and her own mother, Mary Jo, also joined the krew.
DAY 14
On Day 14, the Disick boys stole the show for their birthday, alongside mom Kourtney: Mason turned 8, and Reign turned 3.
DAY 15
With 10 days left, we were graced with another shot of Kim, her baby boy Saint and a flash of husband Kanye.
DAY 16
The gang's all here! This shot featured the first full-body photo of Kanye as he held onto son Saint's hand. With Kim and North also appearing in the photo, it also marks the first nuclear family photo in the advent countdown.
DAY 17
In this adorable shot, grandma Kris was seen playing and laughing with Rob and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream while pregnant Khloé looked on. Kris' mom MJ sat on a chair in the background as well.
DAY 18
Kanye smiles! Still the only KarJenner beau to be seen in this year's shot, the proud pop gave daughter North a lift to kick off the final week of teasers.
DAY 19
It was as many people as we've seen at once: all of the kiddos except Saint, the three eldest Kardashian sisters, mom Kris and grandma MJ.
DAY 20
Another family closeup showed (from left) Kim, Saint, Kris, smiling grandma MJ, Khloé (but where's the bump?!) and Dream.
DAY 21
It might as well have been their family Christmas card: Kim and Kanye posed prettily with their children, North and Saint.
DAY 22
"MY BOYS," read Kim's simple caption on the Dec. 22 pic, a shot of a smiling Kanye lifting Saint into the air.
