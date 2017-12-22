See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo

DAY 1

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is expanding their annual, cheer-spreading Christmas card to cover an entire month — and keeping fans guessing with daily sneak peeks.

Since the start of the month, Kim Kardashian West and the photographer behind the card — Eli Linnetz — have been sharing images from the shoot on social media, much like an advent calendar. Linnetz wrote on Instagram that the series is titled, The 25 Days of Xmas.

On Dec. 1, Kim posted the first image: a photo of son Saint, 2, in denim jeans as he posed by neatly wrapped brown presents with white ribbon. It’s the toddler’s first holiday card, as he was only a few weeks old when sister North and cousins Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick starred in the 2015 photo wearing coordinating chic black outfits. (The family opted to not release a card in 2016.)