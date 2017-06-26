SURPRISES

That same weekend, the adults in the fam turned out for a surprise 33rd birthday fete for Khloé. After enjoying dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at TAO Los Angeles, Khloé headed to The Blind Dragon Club where Kourtney, Kris, Kim and Kanye, Kendall and Kylie awaited. "I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen!" she later Tweeted.