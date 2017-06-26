The 22 Essential Qualities of a Kardashian-Jenner Birthday Celebration
If a birthday happens but isn’t documented on Instagram, did it actually happen? Kardashians say no, and we’re inclined to agree
PRINCESSES
Moana herself paid a visit to Penelope and North's joint June 2017 birthday bash, which featured decadent cakes, character appearances and matching Polynesian outfits for the birthday girls.
SURPRISES
That same weekend, the adults in the fam turned out for a surprise 33rd birthday fete for Khloé. After enjoying dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at TAO Los Angeles, Khloé headed to The Blind Dragon Club where Kourtney, Kris, Kim and Kanye, Kendall and Kylie awaited. "I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen!" she later Tweeted.
GLITZ AND GLAMOUR
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles at an intimate dinner surrounded by family and friends before heading out to star-studded, 1920s-themed late-night bash. Of course, she pulled out all the stops for her b-day outfit: a custom, shimmering $9,000 dress from Lebanese designer Antoine Salameh of brand LaBourjoisie.
FULLY-CHARGED PHONES
Attendees of Kendall's 21st birthday bash were Snapchatting nonstop, and this is the way it's supposed to be.
SPECIAL GUESTS
Penelope Disick and North West invited some major VIPs to their joint mermaid bash. Two adorable princesses led North on the dance floor and guided the crowd in a round of "Happy Birthday." Besides keeping the party vibes strong, special guests are great for proving how humble you are by showing that you'll share the tiaras even on your special day.
COSTUMES, COSTUMES, COSTUMES
Why should you only get to choose what you wear at your birthday party? Penelope and North set an example for us all by instructing Auntie KoKo to don lavender hair for their joint celebration.
BEDAZZLING AS FAR AS THE EYE CAN SEE
If there aren't more jewels than people at your party, you've made a serious miscalculation. Khloé Kardashian danced it up with her mom, birthday girl Kris Jenner, while dazzling in a diamond-encrusted gown.
A GOOD THEME
You need a big concept. Something grand, something photogenic, something that will allow for glam costumes and cutesy decor. Jenner went full Great Gatsby for the big 6-0 — and she's currently the one to beat.
ALL ATTENTION ON THE BIRTHDAY KING/QUEEN
Even when you're taking pics with your crew, make sure the festivities still center on the birthday girl/boy. For example: Jenner is the queen of a photo she's not even supposed to be in.
TREATS
The Kardashian-Jenner family knows it's not a birthday without something sweet — and we're not just talking about cake. Kris Jenner started off the big 6-0 with a big doughnut delivery. Hey, anything is okay on your birthday (especially if it falls on National Doughnut Day!).
PHOTO BOOTHS
Because sometimes your hands get tired of taking selfies. (Kendall Jenner knew what was up for her 20th b-day.)
FLATTERING PHOTO BOOTH LIGHTING
Your skin should look poreless.
A GOOD ROAST
With hilarious throwback photos, of course.
INSTAGRAM PHOTOS THAT DOUBLE AS BIRTHDAY CARDS
It's okay to get gushy. "I pray you know how loved and dope you are!!! You continuously amaze me by how you do it all. Thank you for being there for everyone!" Khloé captioned a sweet Insta post on Kim's birthday.
HIGH PRODUCTION VALUE
Throwing a birthday party for a family member requires a concept, complex logistics and photo-friendly props. Kim Kardashian West threw daughter North's second birthday party at Disneyland, confirming the toddler's status as World's Most Blessed Being.
PROPS
Mickey Mouse ears, Ferris wheels, streamers, photo booths, basketballs — remove "excess" from your vocabulary.
GRAND GESTURES
Does your husband love basketball? Maybe he watched a game once? Rent out the Staples Center.
SURPRISES
It's not truly your birthday if you have any control over how you celebrate it.
EMBARRASSMENT
... It's the most precious gift of all. Dig deep into the archives of the birthday boy/girl's photo albums (recruit their siblings or parents for access) and post findings to your Instagram. Kim, we thank you for this beyond-precious snap of Kid Kanye.
SENTIMENTALITY
"Even though I was the bossiest older sister she could ask for, she always loved me. Happy birthday to my sidekick. I love you," Kourtney captioned this sweet throwback photo on Kim's birthday. (NO, YOU'RE CRYING.)
SELFIES
Another excellent use for sweet b-day Insta shout-outs: showing off your sexy looks through the years.
CAKE!
In fact, snacks should be the party's number-one priority. For Kim's 35th, Kanye not only put together this stunning white rose cake, but also made sure there were churros on hand. "I loved it and had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
