Kanye West Working in Europe 2 Weeks After Baby While Kim Kardashian's Family Helps with Chicago

Kanye West is on the road.

A little over a week after welcoming his third child with wife Kim Kardashian West — a baby girl named Chicago, who arrived Jan. 15 via surrogate — the artist flew from Los Angeles to New York City on Jan. 24. A few days later, he traveled to Europe, where he’s been spending time in Berlin, and most recently, Belgium.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West, 37, has been keeping busy in L.A., releasing a steady stream of racy photos from her latest shoot and promoting the launch of her Valentine’s Day fragrances — and a source tells PEOPLE she’s doing “great.”

“She’s excited about the photo shoot that she did earlier this week,” the insider says. “She loves the pictures and can’t wait to work with [photographer Marcus Hyde] again. She’s happy because Kanye loves the pictures, too.”

So what is West, 40, up to? The rapper was spotted enjoying a group dinner with ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle and attending the comedian’s Wednesday show in Berlin, as well as visiting Axel Vervoordt’s gallery in Belgium on Thursday.

“Kanye is working and being creative,” the source says. “He feels that he need to do his thing right now. It doesn’t seem like a big deal to Kim that he is in Europe. Kim has her family help with the kids.”

Kanye West leaving Quatsch Comedy Club Berlin after a Dave Chappelle show on Jan. 31 Splash News

And while West is currently spending some time apart from his newborn, a source close to the rapper previously told PEOPLE that he was “so excited” about Chicago’s birth and has always been a “hands-on” dad to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“He said that being a dad is what he does best,” the source said. “He does everything that a dad does. Even diaper duty. Kanye knows how to change a diaper, 100 percent! That’s very important to him.”

The source also told PEOPLE that West credits his children with helping him through trying times. The couple had a traumatic year in 2016 — Kardashian West was robbed in Paris; he had a mental breakdown. But after learning they were expecting a daughter, they entered a happier stage.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” the source said. “This one in particular came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”