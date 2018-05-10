Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is Responsible for Her 'First Grey Hair' After His Outbursts

Kanye West recently returned to the spotlight — and in the process, wife Kim Kardashian West jokes she might have aged a few years.

West, 40, has been dominating the news cycle in recent weeks with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. The artist also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

In a sneak peek at her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Kardashian West, 37, opens up about how her hubby is doing.

“He’s doing really good,” she says. “He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out so he’s just focused on that.”

“I will say,” she adds with a laugh, “he gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him. But no, he’s doing really good!”

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this,” one insider said. “But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him. Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife.”

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” another source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together. (They share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2.)

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

Kardashian West’s full Live interview airs Friday morning on ABC (check local listings).