Kanye West's Behavior Can Be 'Draining' on Kim Kardashian, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West has a lot on her plate.

In recent days, her husband Kanye West has been making headlines for behavior sources close to the artist have described as “erratic” — and now, a source close to the Kardashian family tells PEOPLE that dealing with the situation can be trying for the 37-year-old mom of three.

According to the source, though West’s behavior is largely considered par for the course and overall there’s no major strain between the couple, it still affects his wife.

“Kanye is like a child who needs constant attention — and Kim already has three of those,” the insider says. “So after a while, or when he’s being really needy, it takes somewhat of a toll on her.”

The source adds that Kardashian West’s daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2, are her main focus.

“Kim has a lot of priorities, and the kids come first,” the source says. “Kanye loves his family immensely, but I think he always expects to be number one. And that just can’t be a reality for Kim, who is already balancing being a mom to three kids as well as her work.”

“Kim has been working a lot of late and simply has less of her time to give Kanye,” the source adds. “Khloé needed her. The kids need her. Work needs her. It’s a lot to juggle, and I’m sure most moms can relate.”

A second source confirms that while the current situation with West is “not a rare one,” Kardashian West is “definitely affected.”

“Kanye has a very overwhelming personality that usually gets worse when is he under stress,” the source says. “Working on his album has been a very stressful situation. He is a perfectionist and very passionate about creating the perfect album. It’s taken over his life.”

“Without much sleep, he is still able to create music. But when he is sleep-deprived, it’s like he deals with a cognitive chaos,” the source continues. “Kanye is very needy, and it’s draining for Kim. She works, is a mom and has many responsibilities.”

(Indeed, Kardashian West herself admitted to feeling “drained” while discussing West’s late 2016 hospitalization for exhaustion during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year.)

The source says Kardashian West “always liked” that West is “passionate,” but she “can’t stand” his public outbursts.

“She needs a healthy partner,” the source says. “She doesn’t want him to keep tweeting. They have had these issues in the past. Kanye just doesn’t listen to anyone. He thinks he’s just misunderstood. It takes a lot for him to admit that he needs to chill out. And how do you argue with someone who think they are a creative genius? Kim can only wait and hope Kanye will snap out of this soon.”

But a third insider tells PEOPLE that everything is fine between the two stars, saying Kardashian West “knows he loves to be on Twitter and he won’t stop, as that’s how he connects with fans.”

“It’s just Kanye being Kanye,” explains the insider, who contends that “things are great” between the couple.

“They are not fighting,” the source insists.

According to the first source, it’s impossible to tell what West’s next steps will be.

“Who knows how far he’ll take it,” the source says. “He could be over it and recover tomorrow, or he could continue further down this path. But you have to understand this is all normal for him.”

This week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West, 40, had cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. The rapper confirmed he stopped working with a manager during his most recent Twitter spree Wednesday morning, writing, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”

Sources have also told PEOPLE that tensions have flared up between West and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and that the family is “really worried.” (Jenner, 62, disputed that narrative, tweeting, “Lies, Lies, Lies.”)

However, a source close to West has insisted that while he can be “eccentric and erratic,” not everyone sees his latest actions as cause for concern. And according to another source, while alarming, West’s behavior doesn’t rise to the level of being dangerous.

“I need to be clear: Everyone is safe around him,” the source said. “A lot of this is just Kanye. He’s always been like that. He stirs the pot.”