A Kandi Kristmas! RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Takes Son Ace on First Family Trip to Disney World

It’s a Kandi Koated Kristmas!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday with a family trip to Florida’s Disney World.

It’s the first time the couple have brought their son Ace Tucker to “The Happiest Place on Earth.” The boy, who was born on Jan. 6, has some milestones coming ahead of him: his first Christmas and his first birthday.

Also in attendance on the trip was Kandi’s 13-year-old daughter Riley Burruss. (Todd’s daughter Kaela and Kandi’s mother Mama Joyce didn’t appear to be in attendance).

Walking around the Magic Kingdom, the family documented much of their trip on Snapchat and Instagram. Kandi shared shots of the family riding the theme park’s rides — and of Todd participating in the “Enchanted Tales with Belle” story time.

Ace even got to meet the Beauty and the Beast princess herself afterwards.

“Merry Christmas from me and [Ace] from Disney World,” Todd captioned a selfie of the two on Instagram. “Enjoy your holiday and be safe!”

The Burruss/Tucker clan were joined by a bundle of their friends on the trip — including Kirk Frost from Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, his wife, rapper Rasheeda, and children Ky, 16, and Karter, 5.

Singer Jasmine “QT Jazz” Robinson joined the party, gushing to Kandi on Snapchat about how excited she is to visit Disney World for the first time.

“In the place where magic happens!” Kandi wrote when sharing a group photo taken outside Cinderella’s castle.

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Opens Up Her Struggles With Getting Pregnant

Lil Wayne‘s ex wife Toya Wright, 32, was there too — along with their daughter Reginae Carter, 18.

The holidays will likely be tough for Wright, whose two brothers — Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, 24, and Joshua “Fish” Johnson, 31 — were shot to death in New Orleans on July 31.

“It was the worst news ever,” Wright previously told PEOPLE. “Murders happen every day and this is another dark night in New Orleans. You hear about stories like this all the time, but it doesn’t really hit you until you get that call. It hits so close to home.”

The crew take Disney. #christmas2016 A photo posted by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:19am PST

The New York Times best-selling author told PEOPLE she’s been trying to stay busy since she buried her brothers on Aug. 5. She appeared on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp and release a memoir titled In My Own Words.

As for Kandi, she too can use some down time after a what’s already been a tense season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. But she’s not stopping for a break anytime soon — or letting anyone else on her Disney trip do the same.”

“Why they talking about they want to take a nap?” she joked on Snapchat. “Nu-uh. We gotta get our money’s worth today.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.