‘Are You a Lesbian?’ Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams Face Trade Barbs About Their Sexual Past

Ever since Porsha Williams joked to her that Kandi Burruss might “still be in [the closet],” The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s resident pot-stirrer Shereé Whitfield has been itching for her moment to bring the rumor out in the open.

But on Sunday’s all new episode, she got trumped when pal Marlo Hampton blurted out the gossip by flat-out asking Burruss at dinner, “Kandi, are you a lesbian?”

The moment took the entire RHOA cast by surprise. After all, they were enjoying their final dinner of their “glamping” trip — and had just had a “kumbaya” moment where they championed one another as women.

That didn’t stop Hampton, though. “Since we’re still on the path, I want to stay on the right path because everyone seems like they’re being sincere and the empowerment and sisterhood and everything — but there’s still fakeness at this table,” she said. “They’re still talking behind each other’s back.”

“I’ve just been hearing things, and I want to know,” she continued, asking Burruss about her sexual orientation. “‘Cause I’ve heard that and someone at this table has been talking behind her back saying she’s a lesbian in the closet.”

Burruss was quick to assure everyone that she was straight. “I truly love my husband and I truly love his d—, okay?” she said. “I’m very much married and happy with my man.”

Still, she wanted to know who had started the rumor. “You can’t just put that out there and then don’t tell me,” she explained.

Williams being at the table, Whitfield played coy. “Well let’s do it like this — does anyone want to say that they said that Kandi is a lesbian?”

Her question was met with silence — especially from Phaedra Parks, who had previously gabbed about Burruss having a threesome with her husband Todd Tucker and their friend Shamea Morton. Williams, seemingly unaware that she had been the one to blab about it in the first place, was asking Whitfield who it was.

“No one’s saying anything,” Whitfield said. “Phaedra’s over there quiet as a church mouse, drinking the wine like it’s communion. And Porsha’s like, ‘Who said it? Who said it?’ Girl, do you need a mirror or something?”

Imagine Williams’ shock, then, when Whitfield mentioned her name and recounted the story.

“So you’re saying I insinuated she was a lesbian but I didn’t say she was a lesbian?” Williams asked. “I genuinely did not remember this moment of conversation that I had with her. It was shade, that’s what it was.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Porsha Williams Gives Her Side of the Story Regarding the Kandi vs. Phaedra Feud!

“Yeah, I said that,” Williams later added, referencing comments Burruss had made about her sex life. “She said this on me, so I made my little comment. It was what it was.”

Burruss didn’t buy that excuse. “I didn’t say anything behind your back,” she said. “I had never talked about your sex life.”

She may not have said anything before, but she certainly didn’t waste time spilling the tea — suggesting that she and Williams had both experiences in the lady pond together.

“As far as like women situation, if you really want to know — yes I have tried it,” Burruss said. “But believe me — I’m not the only one at this table who has. I’ve never done anything more than [Williams] has done. Let’s be clear on that.”

“I mean, she’s definitely hooked up with women — definitely,” Burruss later said. “If she gets drunk, she becomes an aggressive lesbian. Like seriously. Until you’re ready to speak your truth, and be true to who you are, don’t do it boo. Don’t do it.”

Williams stayed mum — claiming that it was her “personal business.” But the accusations started a back and forth argument between the two women, each claiming that the other knew what the other had done.

“Oh baby girl I know what you have done too, so let’s not do that. Let’s not even do it,” said Burruss. “Because if you want to run it, we can. I don’t like the fact that people like to talk s— about people for doing stuff [that they’ve done] themselves. That’s so irritating to me.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Apollo Nida Tells the RHOA That “All People Cheat”

“Whatever, she don’t know my business – I know hers,” Williams said. “I know a LOT about Miss Burruss. So I hope that this misunderstanding stays in the woods and doesn’t follow us back to the city. Because if it goes any deeper, I may be forced to open my mouth.”

No matter what, Burruss promised that things are “only going to get worse” from here.

“I don’t want to put Porsha’s business out there, but it feels like she’s trying to put mine out there,” Burruss said. “So girl, you opened up a can of worms.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.